GBI makes arrests in 2008 Lakeland murder

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested for their involvement in a 2008 Lakeland murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Sep. 24, the GBI obtained arrests warrants and charged Marquis Williams, 30, and Andrew Johnson, 36, for their involvement in the murder of Norris Miller, according to a release.

Both are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The GBI said both are already in custody in separate facilities on unrelated charges.

On July 28, 2008, the GBI received a request from the Lakeland Police Department regarding the death of Norris Miller. Miller was found shot in his residence and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that two previously unidentified people were seen leaving Miller’s residence after the shooting. Recent investigative activities conducted by the GBI, Lakeland Police Department, and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Williams and Johnson.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lakeland Police Department at (229) 482-3309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

