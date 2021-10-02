Game of the Week: Westover vs. Dougherty

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s an exciting week because for the first time here in 2021, our game of the week keeps us in town for the biggest game the Good Life City has seen so far this season.

Westover and Dougherty are set to meet at Hugh Mills Stadium with a lot of bragging rights on the line.

A rivalry that has been one sided for quite some time now as the Patriots have not lost since 2009, but the Trojans enter with all the hype, still unbeaten with a ranking next to their name within 4A.

Westover looks to spoil that party and someone is looking to prove tonight that they are the best team here in the Good Life City.

A rivalry that only gets better each year and dates all the way back to 1970, dominated early by Dougherty, as they won all but five matchups from 1970 to 2009, where Westover would take over from there.

Both sides are excited to have this normal year and we should see a packed house inside Hugh Mills on Friday night, a lot is on the line and both programs expect to show out in this one.

“I tell you what we’ve been down to these guys for at least five years and so I think this year is our year, and so we’ve been working extremely hard as you look at our schedule, this is one that we marked to make sure we get this one so our goal is to run the city this year and so that is the effort that we are going to put forth,” said Trojans head coach Johnny Gilbert. “This is a rivalry game for us and a lot of people have been talking about the success that we have had this year so I think people are going to come out and support so it’s looking like it’s going to be a big night tomorrow night.”

“I think it’s important just for the boys to kind of have that little big of, I’m not exactly sure how to say it, a little bit of credibility within the city and things like that and kind of you know continue to be who we are as a program and continuing to kind of do what we’ve done over the last decade or so is really what we’re going to try and do,” said Patriots head coach Adam Miller. “We’re really just going to try and control what we can control and just push forward and try to play the best brand of football we can tomorrow night and try to do that every week.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm from Hugh Mills Stadium on Friday night.

