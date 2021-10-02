Ask the Expert
Showers and storms are still on track to return next week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms is returning to South Georgia as our dominant high-pressure system pushes eastward into the Atlantic Ocean. This high pressure will keep us dry for one more evening and night across the area, but as we head into Sunday. The effects from the system will no longer be the dominant factor instead a low-pressure system will push eastward into the region increasing the influx of moisture. This will keep rain chances elevated starting Sunday night and lasting into the new work week. Rainfall could be hefty with totals reaching upward of 2-3 inches over the entire week. This is why the Weather Prediction Center is already sending out excessive rainfall outlooks for a few Monday ahead of the heaviest period of rainfall.

The other thing that is on everyone’s mind is these warmer temperatures. Well, we may have a little good news. Due to the added cloud cover, temperatures will not be rising out of the upper 80s through the week with lows staying in the 60s. However, it will feel muggy outside due to the elevated dew points over the next few days. Drier weather could be returning into the next weekend, but there is not a guarantee.

The Tropics are staying to have a lull in new areas of development right now, but we are still tracking Tropical Depression Victor and Hurricane Sam. Neither of these storms will have an impact on SGA’s weather.

