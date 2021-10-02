Albany police chief wants new health, safety initiative for the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley wants health care officials and law enforcement to work together.

At Thursday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, Persley said he wants an initiative that will help fight crime.

Police Chief Michael Persley presented a new initiative that will help fight crime at the Albany Safety Committee Meeting.He hopes this will bring the community together. By having law enforcement and health care officials work together by bridging the gap on unreported incidents pic.twitter.com/PcVTnJho3s — NathalieMoreauWALB (@NathalieWALB) October 2, 2021

Data from the hospital and police would be used to find hot crime spot areas. Resources would then be put into those areas.

“And there are plenty of people here in the community who want to do, they want to help. And they really don’t know where to go. Let’s give them a place to go and there’s people out there in the community who need the assistance and they really don’t know who to go to. And this is a way that we can show how the two can meet,” Persley said.

The city's Public Safety Committee met on Thursday. (WALB)

Representatives from the Georgia Department of Public Health and Grady Medical Hospital joined the conversation. Both said something like this has been successful in other places, including Atlanta.

There is no timetable on when this could start.

