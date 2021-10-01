Week 7: Friday night football scores and schedules
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s an exciting week because, for the first time in 2021, the Game of the Week keeps us in town for the biggest game the Good Life City has seen this season so far. Westover and Dougherty are set to meet at Hugh Mills Stadium with a lot of bragging rights on the line. A rivalry that has been one-sided for quite some time now, the Pats have not lost since 2009. But the Trojans enter with all the hype, unbeaten, and a ranking next to their name within 4-A. Westover looks to spoil that party and someone is looking to prove Friday night they are the best team in the Good Life City.
Game of the Week
- Dougherty @ Westover
GHSA
- Alcovy @ Lowndes
- Tift County @ Valdosta
- North Miami Beach @ Lee County
- Bainbridge @ Cairo
- Monroe @ Thomas County Central
- Crisp County @ Mary Persons
- Sumter County @ Upson-Lee
- Berrien @ Fitzgerald
- Worth County @ Cook
- Thomasville @ Early County
- FINAL SCORE (Thursday game): Greenville 38, Baconton 7
- Terrell County @ Miller County
- Cross Keys @ Pataula Charter
- Seminole County @ St. Anne-Pacelli
- Atkinson County @ Brooks County
- Irwin County @ Lanier County
- Charlton County @ Turner County
- Wheeler County @ Wilcox County
- Savannah Country Day @ Deerfield
GISA
- John Milledge @ Valwood
- SGA @ Southland
- Tattnall Square @ Brookwood
- Terrell Academy @ Westfield
- Trinity Christian @ Tiftarea
Independent leagues
- Sherwood Christian @ Baker County
- Calhoun County @ Crisp Academy
