Week 7: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s an exciting week because, for the first time in 2021, the Game of the Week keeps us in town for the biggest game the Good Life City has seen this season so far. Westover and Dougherty are set to meet at Hugh Mills Stadium with a lot of bragging rights on the line. A rivalry that has been one-sided for quite some time now, the Pats have not lost since 2009. But the Trojans enter with all the hype, unbeaten, and a ranking next to their name within 4-A. Westover looks to spoil that party and someone is looking to prove Friday night they are the best team in the Good Life City.

Game of the Week

Dougherty @ Westover

GHSA

Alcovy @ Lowndes

Tift County @ Valdosta

North Miami Beach @ Lee County

Bainbridge @ Cairo

Monroe @ Thomas County Central

Crisp County @ Mary Persons

Sumter County @ Upson-Lee

Berrien @ Fitzgerald

Worth County @ Cook

Thomasville @ Early County

FINAL SCORE (Thursday game): Greenville 38, Baconton 7

Terrell County @ Miller County

Cross Keys @ Pataula Charter

Seminole County @ St. Anne-Pacelli

Atkinson County @ Brooks County

Irwin County @ Lanier County

Charlton County @ Turner County

Wheeler County @ Wilcox County

Savannah Country Day @ Deerfield

GISA

John Milledge @ Valwood

SGA @ Southland

Tattnall Square @ Brookwood

Terrell Academy @ Westfield

Trinity Christian @ Tiftarea

Independent leagues

Sherwood Christian @ Baker County

Calhoun County @ Crisp Academy

