Warm and Dry Weekend

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A pattern change is on the way soon, but the good news is you won’t have to worry about it this weekend. Moisture levels have been slowly rising providing more cloud coverage over the past few days. No showers have resulted in that increasing moisture just yet.

A similar story will carry on for now through the weekend. Highs near 90 degrees. Feels like temperatures in the afternoon resulting in the low to mid 90s. Lows near 70 degrees with fog in lower lying areas early in the morning. No rain is expected through your weekend.

Football games tonight will have to deal with some of the heat. The sun will be setting as many games will kick off, but temperatures won’t be cool. The upper 70s will stick around for the majority of the games.

Let’s talk about next week. A front with a load of moisture will slowly move in providing chances for rain the entire week. At this time we are not expecting this to result in severe weather, but flash flooding could be a threat as we get accumulations for a few days.

That front will eventually usher in cooler weather, but that will not be until next weekend. For next week, highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

