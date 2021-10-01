Walk to end Alzheimer’s starts Saturday AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, October 2, Albany residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Riverfront Park, North Front Street Albany

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host Albany Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Albany Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees.

Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

WHEN: Saturday, October 2, 9:30 a.m., Opening ceremony

WHERE: Riverfront Park, North Front Street near the Civic Center, Albany, GA 31701

NEWS: The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s offers a great opportunity for media to report various Alzheimer’s-related storylines and the disease’s impact on Albany residents, including:

● The personal impact of Alzheimer’s on local families

● The additional challenges for Alzheimer’s caregivers during the pandemic

● Personal reasons/motivations for participating in Walk

Local experts from the Alzheimer’s Association can also address the following:

● State-specific Alzheimer’s statistics and disease impact on Georgia families

● How the Association is supporting families and delivering services during the pandemic.

