Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta men arrested, asleep at train crossing

The smell of marijuana led police to search the car
The smell of marijuana led police to search the car(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday afternoon, September 30, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department was stopped behind a vehicle in the 300 block of South Oak Street, waiting on a train to pass.

After the train passed and the roadway was cleared, the vehicle did not move so the officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer found both occupants, later identified as Robert Cooper and DeAaron James sleeping.

While speaking with the men, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

As the officer investigated the source of the marijuana odor, he located over 900 grams, just under two pounds, of marijuana and a digital scale that is commonly used in the sale of illegal drugs. The street value of the located marijuana is approximately $18,100.

Cooper was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

James was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Scarbrough
Former Nashville mayor convicted, sentenced in theft case
Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 12.
New S. Albany grocery store looking to hire more than 75 employees
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Coronavirus
WATCH: Kemp, Toomey to give COVID-19 update
Marvin Thomas joined the U.S. Army in 1984.
Heroes Among Us: Marvin Thomas

Latest News

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe updates COVID numbers, urges vaccination for pregnant women
Douglas has set several Saturdays as days when residents can drop off junk items
City of Douglas offers junk drop-off
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday morning
Walk to end Alzheimer’s starts Saturday AM
For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Albany Symphony offices at (229) 430-8933
ASO opens season Saturday