Valdosta men arrested, asleep at train crossing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday afternoon, September 30, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department was stopped behind a vehicle in the 300 block of South Oak Street, waiting on a train to pass.

After the train passed and the roadway was cleared, the vehicle did not move so the officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer found both occupants, later identified as Robert Cooper and DeAaron James sleeping.

While speaking with the men, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

As the officer investigated the source of the marijuana odor, he located over 900 grams, just under two pounds, of marijuana and a digital scale that is commonly used in the sale of illegal drugs. The street value of the located marijuana is approximately $18,100.

Cooper was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

James was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

