Rain and cooler temps next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with a bit more sunshine across SGA. Otherwise this warm/dry stretch holds.

For the weekend, still rather nice but with gradual changes as a cold front pushes into the region. Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain Sunday.

Early week much wetter with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely through Thursday. On average September is the driest month of the year with average rainfall just under 2″ inches. There’s a rainfall surplus for the year of almost 10″ inches in Albany while other areas are running 10″-15″ inches above average.

The cold front finally slides through late Thursday ushering drier and cooler air. This brings sunshine and more fall-like conditions back. Temperatures drop and slightly below average highs into low 80s and lows into low 60s by the end of the week.

In the tropics, major Category 4 Sam with peak winds 150mph will pass east of Bermuda tonight and continue north over the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Victor in the eastern Atlantic poses no threat to land as it tracks over the Atlantic.

