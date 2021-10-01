Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Scarbrough
Former Nashville mayor convicted, sentenced in theft case
Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 12.
New S. Albany grocery store looking to hire more than 75 employees
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Coronavirus
WATCH: Kemp, Toomey to give COVID-19 update
ASU homecoming events begin Oct. 3 and go until Oct. 9.
Albany State homecoming events are back. Find where and when festivities will be.

Latest News

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Police: Houston school employee shot by ex-student on campus
This year marks the 40th annual Hahira Honey Bee Festival.
Small businesses, vendors glad Hahira’s Honey Bee Festival is back
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden vows to ‘get it done’ as talks drag on $3.5T plan
Valdosta and Lowndes County approved the language on the document.
Lowndes Co., Valdosta negotiate Service Delivery Strategy agreement
U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought...
Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly