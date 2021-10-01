Ask the Expert
Warm and Dry to Seasonable and Wet
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Keeping it very warm Today near 90 degrees with decreasing clouds. Not much cooler this weekend as highs hover in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms chances returns early next week and peak mid week. highs cool into the middle 80s and lows remain mild in the mid to upper 60s. A little cooler as we end next week. Rain chances should ease by then.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

