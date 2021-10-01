Coach of the Week: Georgia Christian’s Chuck Knapp

DASHER, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply outcoached the other team.

This week’s Coach of the Week features Chuck Knapp of the Georgia Christian Generals.

Georgia Christian found themselves victorious for the first time here in 2021 last Friday night.

In Edison against Pataula Charter. The Generals downed the Panthers 32-18.

A successful night that was built off playing against teams like Terrell Academy.

Coach Knapp believes a win against the Panthers will be the springboard they need heading into region play in a couple of weeks.

A team that’s just a few years into its rebuild is already showing flashes of the team they could be.

”Even though we were playing bigger teams we still had offensive and defensive success. So the guys were excited about playing a team more their size with the success that they have had in previous weeks. So they had faith that it would work, they were just looking for the right springboard to show that, and Thursday night was that opportunity. They were ready to go all summer. They worked hard all summer. They were just ready to go out there and show people, especially in this area around Lowndes and Valdosta, that they deserve to be in the football conversation,” said Knapp.

And the Generals will look to make it two in a row in two weeks when they play host to John Hancock Academy.

