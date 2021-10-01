City of Douglas offers junk drop-off

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A junk drop-off collection event is planned only for City of Douglas residents on Saturday.

Those dropping off items are asked to provide proof of residency, with no landlords or commercial businesses.

Residents can drop off a full-body pickup load or two utility trailers, two loads maximum.

The hours are from 8:30 a.m. until12 Noon. Customers must be in the drop-off line prior to 11:45 a.m.

The events are set for: SATURDAY, OCT. 2 & 16, SATURDAY, NOV. 6 & 20, and SATURDAY, DEC. 4 & 18, at the City Pole Yard, 670 South Pearl Avenue, behind the Post Office.

Unacceptable Items: Construction Materials, Commercial Materials, Hazardous Items such as tires, paint, batteries, hazardous chemicals, etc.

Acceptable brown and white good items include furniture, washing machines, refrigerators, dryers, stoves, microwaves, television, etc. Please drain all chemicals from appliances. This does not apply to hazardous chemicals such as paints/solvents, household cleaners, pesticides/herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, batteries, or tires.

This is for households In the City of Douglas. Proof of residency is required to drop off items at the designated location.

No business or commercial dumping, Please. For more information, city residents can call 311 or 384-3302.

