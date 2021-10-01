ASO opens season Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra opens its 2021 – 2022 “Passport to Adventure” season at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with “An Evening of Italian Music” featuring double bass virtuoso Patricia Weitzel.

The program is inspired by the Albany Museum of Art’s “European Splendors” exhibition. The concert begins at 6:00 pm and will be performed without intermission. Following the performance, audience members are cordially invited to a wine and cheese reception at the Museum to view this current exhibit.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, and for the safety of our Patrons and performers, masks will be required while in the Municipal Auditorium and must remain in place for the entire performance.

Guest soloist Patricia Weitzel is the Lecturer of Double Bass at Columbus State University. She has appeared as soloist, chamber musician, orchestral performer, teacher and clinician in Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, England, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, the Netherlands and the United States. Before coming to Columbus State she held faculty positions at Augustana College, Central College, Grinnell College, St. Ambrose University, and Drake University.

Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults, $22 for senior (65+) and $15 for students/military. Season tickets and season packages are also available at a savings over single ticket prices. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Albany Symphony offices at (229) 430-8933 or visit www.albanysymphony.org.

