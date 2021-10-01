Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Houston school employee shot by former student, police say

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.

Police say the man shot a door, then entered the school. They say he then shot a school employee in the back.

The police chief did not identify either person by name.

He said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Scarbrough
Former Nashville mayor convicted, sentenced in theft case
Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 12.
New S. Albany grocery store looking to hire more than 75 employees
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Coronavirus
WATCH: Kemp, Toomey to give COVID-19 update
Marvin Thomas joined the U.S. Army in 1984.
Heroes Among Us: Marvin Thomas

Latest News

In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: ‘Be there for each other’
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’