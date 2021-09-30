Warm Into the Weekend - Rainy To Start Next Week

We’re dealing with a bunch of drier air that has stuck around for the past week.

That’s not the case for the Midwest where it has been rainy for the past few days. Thankfully we’ll dodge that moisture into the weekend.

Temperatures today are once again at or above 90 degrees. Tonight, temps will fall into the upper 60s. Fog is likely for low lying areas. Take it slow if hitting the roads early. This trend will carry on for the next few days. Winds will continue to be light and a good mixture of high and low clouds will carry through the weekend.

For football tomorrow, I am expecting fairly similar weather as the past few evenings. Temperatures at 7pm kickoff in the low to mid 80s, then cooling off into the 70s by midnight. Calm and mostly clear conditions to start your weekend.

A slight chance for a cool front to dip temperatures this weekend, but it won’t be by much. Maybe a 2 to 3 degree difference. Nothing noticeable will change for our weekend.

Rain chances won’t make it back into the forecast until next Monday. A cold front is on the approach and will sweep moisture into the southeast. This means next week will be rainy in th afternoons, but highs should moderate and come back to seasonal average. Seasonal normals are the mid 80s for afternoon high temperatures and the mid 60s for low temperatures.

TROPICS

Victor, the twentieth storm of the year formed yesterday and we are now down to one name left on the Atlantic Basin list. If we do have to use more names, the National Hurricane Center has provided a new list . It doesn’t use the Greek lettering like we saw last year. No current storm has any threat to South Georgia. When that changes, we’ll let you know.

