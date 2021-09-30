Sherwood Christian’s Joy Kendrick set to continue basketball career

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian celebrated one of their own Wednesday morning.

Joy Kendrick signed a five-year full-ride scholarship with the University of the Cumberlands to continue her basketball career. The senior point guard reach one thousand career points last season... and ended the year with more than 11 hundred.

Through three seasons she’s earned all-region and all-state honors.

Kendrick said she is eager to continue playing the sport she loves at the next level.

There to be a part of this special moment, her future head coach Rick Reeves. Coach Reeves said the one thing he hasn’t accomplished just yet is securing a national championship, a goal he hopes to achieve with Kendrick on the team.

”I’m honored that he wants me to be a part of that. If that’s the goal he wants, then being a part of hopefully winning one for him would be a pleasure. It’s just a pleasure to be asked to play for a coach and continue my basketball career, it’s just the sport I love. The coaches, they’re just super relational and I just love that. And they’re everything that I’ve been praying for,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick has been to the final four twice in the past three seasons, she looks to help lead her team back to the semi-finals year with the Eagles.

She will join the Patriots in the fall.

