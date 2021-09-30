Player of the Week: Lowndes’ Chase Belcher

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time to highlight our Player of the Week.

The player who impacted the game in a special way and helped lead their team to victory. Following week six of the regular season, one player stood out from the rest.

This week’s Player of the Week features Chase Belcher of the Lowndes Vikings.

The senior running back gave Lowndes an early lead over rival Valdosta. Belcher rushed for two touchdowns on the night to put the Vikings up 14-0.

Belcher would rack up 98 yards on his way to putting up those two scores.

Lowndes would end the game with a 21-0 victory over the Wildcats.

The endzone is familiar territory for the back and he told me he was on a mission Friday night to find it again.

”It was very crucial that we had to get ahead early, so I was just really playing my part running the ball. It was kind of easy, to be honest, I had a killer mentality so it was all gas no brakes. This game has history, a lot of my family played in this game. So for me to show out and have all of them in the stands was crazy. I just knew I had to turn up. It’s a moment we’ll live with for the rest of our lives,” said Belcher.

The Vikings host Alcovy this Friday night.

Kick-off is slated for 8 pm.

