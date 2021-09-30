Oktoberfest begins at Valdosta’s Georgia Beer Company

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Kicking off Thursday, Oktoberfest in Valdosta at the Georgia Beer Company is back.

The annual event brings tourists from all over the region, helping Valdosta’s economy.

Oktoberfest at the brewery has been recognized as one of the best events in the state to celebrate.

This is Georgia Beer Company's third year hosting Oktoberfest. (WALB)

This is their third year hosting Oktoberfest.

Bringing German tradition to south Georgia with German food, beer and music, it has become a tourist destination.

Having more visitors means more revenue for businesses in the area, helping shops, hotels, and restaurants. Especially those that have struggled through the pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our parking lot filled with license plates from all over the state of Georgia, all over Florida and maybe even Alabama. The second year was definitely bigger than the first year and we’re expecting the third year to be even bigger. We’ve really gone above and beyond to try to make this Oktoberfest special,” said Chris Jones, one of the owners.

Oktoberfest at the brewery will last until this Sunday. (WALB)

If you’re looking to get a taste of Germany, this is a one-of-a-kind experience in South Georgia, for locals and those from out of town.

Oktoberfest at the brewery will last until this Sunday.

