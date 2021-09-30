New S. Albany grocery store looking to hire more than 75 employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In November, Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be opening a full-service grocery store in the south Albany community.

On Oct. 12, the management group will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1032 W. Gordon Avenue, the former Harvey’s Supermarket at the intersection of South Slappey and West Gordon.

Officials said they plan to hire more than 75 employees for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions for the new store.

Candidates and interested applicants should prepare to complete an application and possibly take part in an immediate interview.

“We are incredibly excited for the new store space and to begin the hiring process. We have been eagerly planning this new location and now is the perfect time to secure a job with us,” said Cody McDaniel, the store operator. “Whether you have grocery retail experience or are new to the industry and looking for a new fulfilling opportunity, we have something for everyone.”

Available positions include:

Cashier

Bagger

Stock Clerk

Service Clerk

Grocery Clerk

Produce Clerk

Deli Clerk

Cake Decorator

Meat Cutter

Department Manager

Assistant Manager

Warehouse Worker

Data Architect

IT Business Analyst and more.

“Our supermarkets offer job seekers fun and fast-paced employment possibilities. Most entry-level positions require no previous grocery retail experience, and our associates enjoy flexible scheduling, paid training, and career growth potential”, said McDaniel.

Conditional job offers may be extended at the fair.

Candidates attending the hiring event are also asked to follow current CDC and state health guidelines, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

