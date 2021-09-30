Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New S. Albany grocery store looking to hire more than 75 employees

Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 12.
Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 12.(Food for Less)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In November, Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be opening a full-service grocery store in the south Albany community.

On Oct. 12, the management group will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1032 W. Gordon Avenue, the former Harvey’s Supermarket at the intersection of South Slappey and West Gordon.

Officials said they plan to hire more than 75 employees for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions for the new store.

Candidates and interested applicants should prepare to complete an application and possibly take part in an immediate interview.

“We are incredibly excited for the new store space and to begin the hiring process. We have been eagerly planning this new location and now is the perfect time to secure a job with us,” said Cody McDaniel, the store operator. “Whether you have grocery retail experience or are new to the industry and looking for a new fulfilling opportunity, we have something for everyone.”

Available positions include:

  • Cashier
  • Bagger
  • Stock Clerk
  • Service Clerk
  • Grocery Clerk
  • Produce Clerk
  • Deli Clerk
  • Cake Decorator
  • Meat Cutter
  • Department Manager
  • Assistant Manager
  • Warehouse Worker
  • Data Architect
  • IT Business Analyst and more.

“Our supermarkets offer job seekers fun and fast-paced employment possibilities. Most entry-level positions require no previous grocery retail experience, and our associates enjoy flexible scheduling, paid training, and career growth potential”, said McDaniel.

Conditional job offers may be extended at the fair.

Candidates attending the hiring event are also asked to follow current CDC and state health guidelines, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coats & Clark will soon shutter its manufacturing locations in Albany and Douglas. (Source: WALB)
Coats & Clark to shutter Albany, Douglas manufacturing locales
Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Evan Spears Ashley
Teen charged in Lee Co. rape
Donald Wellons Jr.
1 arrested after bank robbery in Cordele
A murder warrant has been issued for Jackson.
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide

Latest News

This is the second year they are hosting the health fair in a drive-thru format.
AAPHC free health fair set for this weekend
The “Cougar Connection” mobile learning center is a way for the school system to meet students...
Crisp Co. Schools puts education on wheels
Charlie Wilson is featured at ASU this year.
Salt-N-Pepa, Charlie Wilson ASU Homecoming concert rescheduled
ASU homecoming events begin Oct. 3 and go until Oct. 9.
Albany State homecoming events are back. Find where and when festivities will be.