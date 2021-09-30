Ask the Expert
Lowndes, Valdosta host tire recycling opportunity

You have 11 days to visit the City of Valdosta Public Works at 1017 Myrtle Street.
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 11 through October 22, 2021.

Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works at 1017 Myrtle Street. Public Works will also hold a Saturday drop-off event on October 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event runs for 11 days
The event runs for 11 days(Lowndes Co.)

Tires must be regular car/truck size and off rim. No tractor or semi-truck tires will be accepted. No businesses are permitted to bring their tires to this event. Residents can drop off up to 200 tires per household.

This event is made possible through a grant offered by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD).

For more information, contact Valdosta Public Works, 229.259.3585

