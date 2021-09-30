Ask the Expert
Heroes Among Us: Marvin Thomas

Marvin Thomas joined the U.S. Army in 1984.
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

For this month’s “Heroes Among Us,” we honored Marvin Thomas, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Army, training soldiers to prepare for nuclear, biological, or chemical warfare.

Some of his deployments included time in Honduras, Germany, and Korea.

He moved to Albany almost 15 years ago to work at the Marine Corps Logistics Base as a civilian.

That’s when he joined the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club as the president.

Thomas was a specialist who focused on nuclear, biological and chemical warfare.
“We started doing charity and giving away things,” Thomas explained. “We saw in the community, not only overseas, but it’s right here where we live: there’s a great need for items.”

In this month’s “Heroes Among Us” on Thursday at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC, we take a closer look at Thomas’s efforts to serve his community alongside the motorcycle club.

If you know a current military member or veteran you want to nominate for “Heroes Among Us,” click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

