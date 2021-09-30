Mild to very warm with more clouds Today. Less clouds into the weekend with highs in the uper 80s and lows in the middle 60s. Rain chances return Monday and peak mid week with a slow moving frontal system. That squeezes temperatures together. Highs fall into the middle 80s and lows int the upper 60s. Slight cooler and drier by the end of the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

