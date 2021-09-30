Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Dry & Warm until next week
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild to very warm with more clouds Today. Less clouds into the weekend with highs in the uper 80s and lows in the middle 60s. Rain chances return Monday and peak mid week with a slow moving frontal system. That squeezes temperatures together. Highs fall into the middle 80s and lows int the upper 60s. Slight cooler and drier by the end of the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Jackson.
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide
Evan Spears Ashley
Teen charged in Lee Co. rape
Protesters outside of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's north campus in Albany on September 28,...
Phoebe responds to protesters outside north campus
Donald Wellons Jr.
1 arrested after bank robbery in Cordele
John McMillan
Man pleads guilty to killing estranged wife and friend

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Floridan Aquifer Well
South Georgia grower works to manage water supply
WALB First Alert Weather
Wetter and cooler next week
Wetter weather creeps back
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm