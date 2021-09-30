Ask the Expert
Dry until next week’s cold front

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with very little sunshine Thursday. Dry conditions prevail with showers to our west which are being blocked from moving east thanks to high pressure. Otherwise warm mid-upper 80s through the afternoon. Tonight breaks in the cloud deck with areas of patchy fog.

This long dry stretch extends into the weekend. Other than a sprinkle or two along and east of I-75, rain stays away until next week as a slow moving cold front pushes east. Rain chances return with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday. The front finally moves out Friday which brings drier and even cooler air back. Highs drop from the upper 80s to low 80s while lows from the upper 60s to low 60 into next weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam, a category 4 with max winds 145mph, continues northwest over the Atlantic. It’ll bypass Bermuda tomorrow as it track east of the island. Other than high surf and dangerous rip current there’s no threat to the east coast.

Tropical Storm Victor further east in the Atlantic poses no threat to land as it tracks north over the open waters. For now there’re no other systems we’re watching.

