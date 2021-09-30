Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany State hosts blood drive aim blood donation shortage

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 120 lives will potentially be saved after people donated blood at Albany State University.

The Red Cross says they need 10,000 donations each week. Fifteen people answered the call Tuesday and gave blood at the west campus. Another 30 gave Wednesday at the east campus.

L. Orene Hall, Site of Donations ASU East Campus
L. Orene Hall, Site of Donations ASU East Campus(WALB)

They also wanted to bring awareness to sickle cell disease because the month of September is Sickle Cell Awareness month.

The registration process took me less than five minutes. If you are scared of needles, as I am, know the staff helped me out a lot.

They’re abiding by a mask policy and social distancing and I was in and out in 25 minutes.

I’m told I saved three lives just from my blood.

If you want to get involved, the Red Cross webpage has a place where you can see where you can donate near you and also details on upcoming donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 30-Oct.15

Dougherty

Oct. 4: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Porterfield UMC-RSMO, 2200 Dawson Rd.

Oct. 14: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Phoebe Northwest, 2336 Dawson Road

Tift

Oct. 8: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southwell West Campus, 2227 Hwy 41 North

Ben Hill

Oct. 11: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive

Tift

Oct. 11: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave

Crisp

Oct. 12: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue

Colquitt

Oct. 14: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 1st Street Southeast

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Jackson.
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide
Evan Spears Ashley
Teen charged in Lee Co. rape
Protesters outside of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's north campus in Albany on September 28,...
Phoebe responds to protesters outside north campus
Donald Wellons Jr.
1 arrested after bank robbery in Cordele
Coats & Clark will soon shutter its manufacturing locations in Albany and Douglas. (Source: WALB)
Coats & Clark to shutter Albany, Douglas manufacturing locales

Latest News

WALB
How A South Georgia Grower Helps Manage Water Supply
WALB
Albany State hosts blood drive aim blood donation shortage
WALB
Coats & Clark to close manufacturing locations in Albany, Douglas employees figure out nest steps
Food for Less Albany, Inc. will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 12.
New S. Albany grocery store looking to hire more than 75 employees