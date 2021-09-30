Albany State hosts blood drive aim blood donation shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 120 lives will potentially be saved after people donated blood at Albany State University.

The Red Cross says they need 10,000 donations each week. Fifteen people answered the call Tuesday and gave blood at the west campus. Another 30 gave Wednesday at the east campus.

L. Orene Hall, Site of Donations ASU East Campus (WALB)

They also wanted to bring awareness to sickle cell disease because the month of September is Sickle Cell Awareness month.

The registration process took me less than five minutes. If you are scared of needles, as I am, know the staff helped me out a lot.

They’re abiding by a mask policy and social distancing and I was in and out in 25 minutes.

I’m told I saved three lives just from my blood.

If you want to get involved, the Red Cross webpage has a place where you can see where you can donate near you and also details on upcoming donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 30-Oct.15

Dougherty

Oct. 4: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Porterfield UMC-RSMO, 2200 Dawson Rd.

Oct. 14: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Phoebe Northwest, 2336 Dawson Road

Tift

Oct. 8: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southwell West Campus, 2227 Hwy 41 North

Ben Hill

Oct. 11: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive

Tift

Oct. 11: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave

Crisp

Oct. 12: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue

Colquitt

Oct. 14: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 1st Street Southeast

