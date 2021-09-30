Ask the Expert
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County

Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.(Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan Arrington, Christin Dunlap and Chassie Chaplic on Wednesday. All three are charged with concealing the death of another person.

Investigators say the arrests are connected to the death of Shane Markley in July. Markley’s body was found in a driveway off US Highway 319 in Coolidge on July 15.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing information on the cause of death.

