Wetter and cooler next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More clouds around as moisture increases however rain stays away. Look for a sun/cloud mix as temperatures rise above average. Highs top upper 80s low 90s while lows hold in the mid-upper 60s.

Rain chances creep back Sunday as a cold front slides into the region. A slight chance of rain Sunday then scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Along with the unsettled weather back to cooler fall-like readings as highs drop into the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam remains a beast over the Atlantic. Thankfully Sam stays away from the U.S. It’ll come close to Bermuda as it bypasses off to the east without a direct impact.

On the heels of Sam in the eastern Atlantic is Tropical Depression Twenty which is not expected to impact any land. However there’s another disturbance which now has a low probability of development over the next 5 days.

