Valdosta first responders make educational house call

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta first responders took a stroll through the Williams Street neighborhood to check in on the community and give lessons on crime prevention and fire safety Tuesday.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said they picked the neighborhood after some recent complaints about the increase in crime.

She said they want to hear from residents and help prevent future crimes.

Valdosta Public Safety departments participate in neighborhood walks. (WALB)

“It absolutely helps a lot. When we get to see the citizens and they actually get to talk to us and they’re in their home where they’re comfortable, they are more likely to tell us things, if things are going on,” said Manahan.

Pamphlets with contact information for both departments were also given out.

“It also shows the citizens that we are in their community, trying to make it better for them, and we’re asking for their help as well to tell us what we can do to help them,” explained Chief Manahan.

Manahan said property crime is what they mostly see in the fall, making it an ideal time to stroll the neighborhoods, share information and get to know residents. Especially college students new to town.

“See something, say something. Any time we go to anything, a lot of time we hear, ‘Well I didn’t want to bother you all.’ Police work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are always here. It is never a bother to call us. We want you to call us, and that way, even if we find out that maybe there’s nothing to what you’re calling about, It gives you peace of mind. We’d rather come and find that out than for you to be a victim of a crime,” said Manahan.

The Valdosta Fire Department also checked on smoke alarms, shared fire safety tips and spread the word about its new Fall Prevention program. The program offers in-home inspections and checks for fall hazards.

“One of our things, we’re a hazard department but we also like to improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

These walks usually take place once a month but are more frequent in the fall.

For more information on the Fall Prevention Program and in-home inspection, call (229) 333-1835.

Valdosta Public Safety departments participate in neighborhood walks. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.