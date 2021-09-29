Suspended Nashville mayor convicted in theft case

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Nashville, who was suspended in March, was convicted Wednesday in a 2020 theft case, according to Chase Studstill, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.

Taylor Scarbrough was indicted on Feb. 1 on the following charges:

Theft of services Theft by conversion Theft by deception Criminal damage to property in the second degree

Studstill said Scarbrough was convicted on counts 2-4.

The indictment stemmed from an August 17, 2020 incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Scarbrough’s home after James Hobbs alleged that Scarbrough had taken and used Hobbs’ excavator without permission and caused significant damage to the machinery.

The GBI was then requested to assist in the investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Following the indictment, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp selected a commission to investigate the impact of Scarbrough’s indictment.

On March 16, the commission “found that the indictment of Taylor Scarbrough does relate to and does adversely affect the administration of the office of mayor and that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected thereby; and recommended that Taylor Scarbrough be suspended from office.”

Scarbrough’s sentencing is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Below is a redacted copy of the Feb. 1 indictment:

