Moody AFB says goodbye to one of their combat search and rescue helicopters

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Wednesday, WALB witnessed the retirement of a Moody Air Force Base aircraft.

HH-60G Pave Hawk is a combat search and rescue helicopter.

Moody AFB HH-60G Pave Hawk final flight ceremony. (WALB)

It’s been used since 1994.

Airmen flew it during missions in the US, Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa, and around the world. That includes in Japan after the 2011 Tsunami.

This helicopter helped saved thousands of people.

One of its first pilots and his son took it for a final ride.

”We have to start from the beginning, so in 1994 when I picked this aircraft up and it was brand new, got to fly it across the country. That was pretty exciting. To be able to fly the last mission was kind of endearing but to add on that, to be able to fly with my son on it, over the top, absolutely amazing opportunity. I thank the 23rd wing and the air force for allowing me to do that, just awesome,” said Lt. Col Steve “Elroy” Colby, who is now retired.

Moody AFB HH-60G Pave Hawk final flight ceremony. (WALB)

Aircraft 356 will remain at Moody Air Force Base, put on display in the President George W. Bush Air Park.

It will serve as a reminder of the proud heritage that operators and maintainers share.

Moody AFB HH-60G Pave Hawk final flight ceremony. (WALB)

