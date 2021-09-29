Man wanted in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to a Sunday homicide.

Torianto Markese Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the death of Ronnie Greer, 32.

Jackson is wanted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue on Sunday, according to VPD.

Police said Jackson was last seen with a woman in a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, with a RVX2595 license plate. Police said the vehicle has damage to the front driver’s side.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

