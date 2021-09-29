Ask the Expert
Georgia prisoner gets life without parole in guard killings

Gavel on wooden block
Gavel on wooden block(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EATONTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia prisoner found guilty of murder in the 2017 killings of two guards has been sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

After taking only a few hours last week to convict Donnie Rowe of malice murder, jurors could not agree on whether he should be sentenced to death.

Putnam County Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda Trammell then sentenced Rowe to serve life in prison without parole. A death sentence requires a unanimous jury.

Rowe and fellow prisoner Ricky Dubose were accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta in June 2017.

