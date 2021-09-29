Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Flint River cleanup scheduled for Saturday

Bank walkers will meet at the Welcome Center, 112 N. Front Street at 8:30 a.m. Canoes and...
Bank walkers will meet at the Welcome Center, 112 N. Front Street at 8:30 a.m. Canoes and kayaks meet at the Georgia Power Dam at 9:30 a.m.
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) has announced its annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River for Saturday.

Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.

“Water is our planet’s most precious resource,” Judy Bowles, KADB executive director, said. “And it is incumbent upon each of us to do our part to protect our water from pollution for our citizens, as well as for our abundant wildlife population.”

The Flint River Clean-Up kicks off Saturday.

  • Bank Walkers: Meet at the Welcome Center, at 112 N. Front Street at 8:30 a.m.
  • Canoes/Kayaks: Meet at the Georgia Power Dam at 9:30 a.m.

During the past 17 years, volunteers have removed over 56 tons of debris from the banks and the bed of the Flint River.

To register, call Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at (229) 302-3098.

Event partners are the Flint RiverKeeper, Jones Ecological Research Center and the event is sponsored by Molson Coors.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coats & Clark will soon shutter its manufacturing locations in Albany and Douglas. (Source: WALB)
Coats & Clark to shutter Albany, Douglas manufacturing locales
Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Evan Spears Ashley
Teen charged in Lee Co. rape
Donald Wellons Jr.
1 arrested after bank robbery in Cordele
Brandon Michael Allen
Lee Co. man charged with child porn

Latest News

Water bottle donations.
Albany nonprofit donates 17K pounds of water to Hurricane Ida victims
Valdosta Public Safety departments participate in neighborhood walks.
Valdosta first responders make educational house call
Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day. (Source:WALB)
National Voter Registration Day: Getting registered to vote in Ga.
Hahira Honey Bee Festival returns
Hahira Honey Bee Festival returns for its 40th year