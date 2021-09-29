Flint River cleanup scheduled for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) has announced its annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River for Saturday.

Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.

“Water is our planet’s most precious resource,” Judy Bowles, KADB executive director, said. “And it is incumbent upon each of us to do our part to protect our water from pollution for our citizens, as well as for our abundant wildlife population.”

The Flint River Clean-Up kicks off Saturday.

Bank Walkers: Meet at the Welcome Center, at 112 N. Front Street at 8:30 a.m.

Canoes/Kayaks: Meet at the Georgia Power Dam at 9:30 a.m.

During the past 17 years, volunteers have removed over 56 tons of debris from the banks and the bed of the Flint River.

To register, call Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at (229) 302-3098.

Event partners are the Flint RiverKeeper, Jones Ecological Research Center and the event is sponsored by Molson Coors.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.