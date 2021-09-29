Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coats & Clark will soon shutter its manufacturing locations in Albany and Douglas. (Source: WALB)
Coats & Clark to shutter Albany, Douglas manufacturing locales
Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Evan Spears Ashley
Teen charged in Lee Co. rape
Donald Wellons Jr.
1 arrested after bank robbery in Cordele
Brandon Michael Allen
Lee Co. man charged with child porn

Latest News

During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases...
CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny...
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
FILE - In this April 2, 2021 file photo, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball...
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament