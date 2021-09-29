Crisp Co. Schools puts education on wheels

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Schools is looking to address social and emotional well-being, as well as literacy rates in its system. Both are areas the school system said the COVID-19 pandemic made a big impact on.

A new investment is working to address those issues.

The “Cougar Connection” mobile learning center is a way for the school system to meet students and families where they are.

Crisp County Primary Principal Monica Warren said they’ve been working on this project for three years.

“As soon as I saw this roll into the parking lot, I just knew it was bigger and better than my head had even imagined,” said Warren.

Before the pandemic, Warren said the bus’ original purpose was to address literacy rates. Now, because of the pandemic, they’ve noticed even more needs in the county.

“Students were at home for months at a time and without interaction, social interactions from their peers, from teachers. Now, we have learned that the social and emotional effects of the pandemic are huge,” said Warren.

Third Grade Virtual Teacher Zachery Ward explained what materials the bus is equipped with.

“Reading books for students that are tied into their culture. We have lots of technology, Chromebooks and iPads. We have learning games that make learning hands-on and lots of math manipulatives,” said Ward.

The bus is intended for all grades and ages.

“We know the children who aren’t ready to learn, aren’t going to learn, so we knew we needed to teach families about social-emotional behaviors and skills students will need to be successful in school,” said Warren.

Warren said the bus cost about $20,000. It was funded through multiple grants.

They’re looking to work with childcare centers, church daycares and housing authorities in Cordele.

“In order for our community to become a successful model community, which is our dream and aspiration, we have to educate the community and now we have a vehicle to do that,” said Warren.

If you’re interested in finding out how this bus can come to you, email Monica Warren at mwarren@crispschools.org.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.