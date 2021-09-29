Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

American Red Cross experiencing emergency blood shortage

Blood donation.
Blood donation.(American Red Cross)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - American Red Cross is experiencing the lowest blood inventory since 2015.

The organization is calling it an emergency blood shortage.

Hospitals use Type O the most, and as COVID-19 cases have spiked in the last few months, blood donor participation has decreased by about 10%.

The blood distributions to hospitals have remained strong, however, it’s outpacing current blood donations.

Right now, the American Red Cross needs at least 10,000 donations each week over the next month to keep up with the demand as well as the needs of hospitals and patients.

”We have seen our supply drop to about half of a day supply on hand, which we typically like to have a three to five-day supply on hand. But we can see hospitals potentially delay elective surgeries and things of that nature. It can affect everyone, from a trauma patient to cancer patients, to anyone dealing with sickle cell or a woman giving childbirth,” said Ruby Ramirez, the regional communications manager.

The American Red Cross says it’s a community effort and that a single blood donation can save up to three lives.

The organization is urging those who are healthy to donate and are encouraging businesses and the community to host blood drives.

To find a donation location near you and make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus
Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Coats & Clark will soon shutter its manufacturing locations in Albany and Douglas. (Source: WALB)
Coats & Clark to shutter Albany, Douglas manufacturing locales
Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue,...
Valdosta death investigation underway

Latest News

COVID-19
Phoebe updates COVID-19 stats, offers booster shots
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids
FYZICAL staff working with a patient.
Leesburg business offers free fall-risk screenings
Effective Monday, testing in the Thomas County area will now be held at the Saint Luke CME...
Thomasville COVID-19 testing site moving from Fairgrounds temporarily