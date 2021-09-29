American Red Cross experiencing emergency blood shortage

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - American Red Cross is experiencing the lowest blood inventory since 2015.

The organization is calling it an emergency blood shortage.

Hospitals use Type O the most, and as COVID-19 cases have spiked in the last few months, blood donor participation has decreased by about 10%.

The blood distributions to hospitals have remained strong, however, it’s outpacing current blood donations.

Right now, the American Red Cross needs at least 10,000 donations each week over the next month to keep up with the demand as well as the needs of hospitals and patients.

”We have seen our supply drop to about half of a day supply on hand, which we typically like to have a three to five-day supply on hand. But we can see hospitals potentially delay elective surgeries and things of that nature. It can affect everyone, from a trauma patient to cancer patients, to anyone dealing with sickle cell or a woman giving childbirth,” said Ruby Ramirez, the regional communications manager.

The American Red Cross says it’s a community effort and that a single blood donation can save up to three lives.

The organization is urging those who are healthy to donate and are encouraging businesses and the community to host blood drives.

