Advertisement

Albany State homecoming events are back. Find where and when festivities will be.

ASU homecoming events begin Oct. 3 and go until Oct. 9.
ASU homecoming events begin Oct. 3 and go until Oct. 9.(ASU)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Homecoming festivities for Albany State University will soon “ram” up and turn the Good Life City blue and gold.

ASU homecoming events begin Oct. 3 and go until Oct. 9.

After a long time apart, it's time again for the ultimate celebration at the home of the true blue and gold! Are you...

Posted by Albany State University on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The university said all homecoming events depend on community health conditions. Masks and being vaccinated against COVID-19 are strongly encouraged.

Looking for an ASU homecoming event? Use our interactive map to find where and when ASU homecoming events will be.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Flint River cleanup scheduled for Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller
Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful announces its annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River this Saturday.

News

Albany nonprofit donates 17K pounds of water to Hurricane Ida victims

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Molly Godley
An Albany nonprofit was able to donate 17,000 pounds of water to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida victims. That comes out to about 17,000 bottles of water.

News

Valdosta first responders make educational house call

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon
The Valdosta Public Safety departments took a stroll through the Williams Street neighborhood to check in on the community and give lessons on crime prevention and fire safety.

Elections

National Voter Registration Day: Getting registered to vote in Ga.

Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By Kim McCullough
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and getting people registered to vote is not only important for yourself, but also for your community.

Latest News

Events

Hahira Honey Bee Festival returns for its 40th year

Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jennifer Morejon
Monday was the start of the 40th Annual Hahira Honey Bee Festival.

Events

Lily Pad SANE Center to host virtual advocate chat

Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Molly Godley
The Lily Pad Sane Center is hosting a virtual advocate chat.

Play of the Week

Week 6: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores

Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
|
By Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan
This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country.

News

SWGA: Regional fair canceled for the second year

Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Molly Godley
The fair is the clubs biggest fundraiser.

Health

Phoebe Sumter to host annual men’s health fair Saturday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Kim McCullough
Phoebe Sumter will be hosting its annual men’s health fair Saturday.

Community

Thomasville announces temporary delays for yard trimming collection service

Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Kim McCullough
The City of Thomasville’s Solid Waste Department has announced a temporary delay of yard trimming collection services.