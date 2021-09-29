Albany State homecoming events are back. Find where and when festivities will be.
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Homecoming festivities for Albany State University will soon “ram” up and turn the Good Life City blue and gold.
ASU homecoming events begin Oct. 3 and go until Oct. 9.
The university said all homecoming events depend on community health conditions. Masks and being vaccinated against COVID-19 are strongly encouraged.
Looking for an ASU homecoming event? Use our interactive map to find where and when ASU homecoming events will be.
