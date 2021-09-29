Ask the Expert
Albany nonprofit donates 17K pounds of water to Hurricane Ida victims

By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany nonprofit was able to donate 17,000 pounds of water to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida victims. That comes out to about 17,000 bottles of water.

Another Level MC biker group spent last Thursday at Sam’s Club in Albany taking donations.

They collected items like water, cleaning supplies and coloring books for Louisiana families.

The president, Tyrone Robertson said he’s grateful for all those who were able to donate.

Loading the trailer with donations.
Loading the trailer with donations.(tyrone robertson)

“We had so many people come by and drop off water, people drive up, went inside Sam’s, bought water and brought it back. Sam’s Club donated four palettes of water,” said Robertson.

Robertson said they are happy to call the donation drive a success and that they are planning their next charity ride.

He said on Nov. 13, they’re planning to have a charity ride to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The funds that are raised will be given to two agencies that combat domestic violence.

Another Level MC was able to donate 17,000 pounds of water.
Another Level MC was able to donate 17,000 pounds of water.(Tyrone Robertson)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

