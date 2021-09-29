AAPHC free health fair set for this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) is hosting a health fair.

There you’ll be able to get different types of screenings done and get a flu shot. The best part: it’s all free.

The drive-thru will be at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds from 8-11 a.m. This is the second year they’re doing the drive-thru format because of COVID-19. They said last year was a success and they’re hoping this year will be too.

“We actually had a very good turnout. We had over 170 participants participate. Out of those 170, 160 completed screenings, so to me, it was a success,” said Yates.

AAPHC Chief Quality Officer Joycelyn Yates said she thinks these types of events are successful because of their convenience.

“I would call it the one-stop-shop where you’re coming and you’re getting multiple things completed at one time that you may have put on the back burner because of the pandemic,” said Yates.

They will be offering multiple different screenings like blood pressure glucose and HIV screenings.

On average, Yates said participants spend about 30 minutes tops at the health fair if they make all the stops.

“If you’re doing the flu shot, you’re going to have to wait an additional 10 to 15 minutes just to make sure you have no side effects. And then for HIV screening, of course, it’s a little bit longer because once you go through that test, then you’re going to need to wait 20 minutes to get your results. By far that is the longest but everything else is very seamless,” said Yates.

She said another positive is there will be physicians and nurses on site so you can ask any questions you have about your health.

“With the prevalence of obesity, blood pressure, everything outside of COVID we still have our health issues that we have that we need to address and truly it is a need (in) Southwest Georgia to get that out to our local community,” said Yates.

They won’t have the COVID-19 vaccine there at the event but organizers said if you want it they can point you in the right direction.

