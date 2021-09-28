Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.(tomorca // Cavna)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may only be Tuesday, but you can pour yourself a cold one anyway in celebration of National Drink Beer Day.

It’s a day to enjoy one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale or IPA, beer drinkers have more selections than ever before – which is something worth celebrating.

Cheers!

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus
Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue,...
Valdosta death investigation underway
Radium springs in May 2021
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining

Latest News

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito’s family to speak; FBI leads search for Laundrie
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot