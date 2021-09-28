Ask the Expert
Teen charged in Lee Co. rape

Evan Spears Ashley
Evan Spears Ashley(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old was charged in connection to a rape incident in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Evan Spears Ashley was charged with rape, LCSO said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said he previously lived in Lee County and moved to North Carolina.

The incident happened sometime between Sept. 4-11 when he was visiting Lee County, according to LCSO.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with any information regarding Ashley during his visit to the area call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

