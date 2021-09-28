Teen charged in Lee Co. rape

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old was charged in connection to a rape incident in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Evan Spears Ashley was charged with rape, LCSO said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said he previously lived in Lee County and moved to North Carolina.

The incident happened sometime between Sept. 4-11 when he was visiting Lee County, according to LCSO.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with any information regarding Ashley during his visit to the area call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.