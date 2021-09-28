Team of the Week: Irwin County Indians

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County Indians found their third win of the 2021 season last Friday night taking down Brooks County in a rematch of the A-Public state championship game from a year ago.

The boys from Ocilla captured their third straight win in this rivalry and in the process earned this week’s title of our Team of the Week.

Following their loss to Tift County, the Indians were looking to bounce back in a big way.

Marcus Edwards opened the scoring, one of two touchdowns for the senior on the night and Damarkas Lundy would add a score as well.

Irwin County led the whole way and held on late in a battle of the top two teams in A-Public.

It was a big win for the Indians who got a taste of just how good they can be here in 2021.

”For these young guys, obviously the freshmen we have haven’t been around here, they had gotten kind of introduced into the culture we’ve had but this was really the first true big region game we’ve had,” said Indians head coach Casey Soliday. “We’ve had some big games with the team beside us and Tifton so we’ve had some big games but this was a big region game, a kind of playoff type atmosphere and all of that kind of stuff so for them to get an early dose of what that’s like and to be able to get them in there so some things, that was big for them and their confidence.”

It was a big win for Irwin County and they will look to make it two in a row this Friday night when they meet Lanier County.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.