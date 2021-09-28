Ask the Expert
SWGA science and tech centers to get Chromebook donation

Siemens Corporation is donating 300 Chromebooks to the Georgia Youth Science and Technology...
Siemens Corporation is donating 300 Chromebooks to the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center campuses across Southwest Georgia.(Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - Siemens Corporation is donating 300 Chromebooks to the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center (GYSTC) campuses across Southwest Georgia.

This donation will help students learn in new ways. They hope this encourages more corporations to do the same.

The Chromebook donations are geared to help children make up for the year of learning because of the pandemic. They have added hands-on activities that children can have access to for afterschool learning purposes.

Amanda Buice is the GYSTC executive director.
Amanda Buice is the GYSTC executive director.(GYSTC)

GYSTC is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide programming for students, parents, and teachers. They target mostly kindergarten through eighth grade students in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Siemens has established a long-lasting partnership with GYSTC by providing many resources to them to help the betterment of student learning. They have gifted these students in the form of materials, technical assistance, cash donations and now, 300 Chromebooks.

“The Chromebooks are a tool but they’re really more than that because they come with our support,” Amanda Buice, GYSTC executive director, said.

These donations will start in Clay County and will continue throughout the 11 regional centers and programs, in schools and campuses Southwest Georgia.

To find a regional center near you, click here.

