Phoebe updates COVID-19 stats, offers booster shots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Tuesday morning, these were the health system’s latest COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 87

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 19

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2

Total inpatients recovered – 3,097

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 366

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 92

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total vaccines administered – 63,513

“Our decline in COVID numbers has slowed. In fact, the number of COVID patients in Phoebe hospitals has actually increased over the last few days, after hitting a 7-week low. We hope this is only a brief plateau and our downward trend will resume,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.

“With this week’s slight uptick in hospitalizations, it is certainly important for those who qualify for COVID-19 booster shots to take advantage of that extra protection. We began providing booster shots to our employees (Tuesday), and they will be available to the public starting Wednesday in Sylvester, Thursday in Albany, and next week in Americus.”

The locations and hours of operation of Phoebe’s mass COVID-19 booster shot sites are as follows:

Albany : Phoebe Healthworks, 311 W. 3rd Ave. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Oct. 2 and 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays from Oct. 5-15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Americus : Sumter County EMA, 901 Adderton St. Tuesdays-Thursdays beginning Oct. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon

Sylvester : Phoebe Worth Medical Center, 807 S. Isabella St. Mondays-Thursdays beginning Sept. 29, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.



Currently, the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is only approved for those who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

It is available to those who are:

At least 65-years-old

At least 18 with a serious underlying medical condition

At least 18 with significant potential exposure to COVID-19 at work

Southwest Georgians can schedule appointments at the mass vaccination sites by calling (229) 312-6963, CLICKING HERE, or using the Phoebe Access mobile app.

Phoebe will also provide first and second doses of the vaccine at the mass sites and continues to administer those vaccinations at clinics and mobile events throughout southwest Georgia.

The health system said that anyone who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 is encouraged to do so.

