Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Todd West, the head football coach for Pataula Charter Academy, died in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County Monday evening, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said the crash involved a tractor and happened around 7:00 p.m.

The school’s athletic director told us that West was on his way to Dothan after practice. He said they will make a decision on whether they will play Friday’s game against Cross Keys Tuesday morning.

West became the head coach of the Panthers last year.

A post in the Pataula Charter Academy’s Facebook group says that all of the football players should meet at Enterprise Baptist Church in Edison at 8 a.m. Tuesday to meet with pastors and counselors.

WALB is working to get more information on the crash and we will provide updates as they come in.

