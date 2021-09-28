Ask the Expert
New housing development plans coming to Early County

The data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals Charleston median home prices jumped from $281,370...
The data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals Charleston median home prices jumped from $281,370 in 2020 to $308,797.(Storyblocks)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Blakely, Ga. (WTVY) - A new housing development is coming to Early County. The development will include assessments for many different styles of homes for the city of blakely, from tiny homes to single family homes.

“This process is really more education to educate us and connect us with potential developers for what our actual community needs are,” says Travis Wimbush, Mayor, City of Blakely.

Dewana Fields, a representative from Early Cares says programs like this have a common misconception that they are for one demographic of people.

“This is not just for low income,” says Dewana Fields, Early Cares. “This is for all citizens of Early County.”

Available housing is a struggle for the community, and according to Fields many realtors have extended waiting lists.

“We have a lot of people that are employed with the school system, Georgia Pacific, Birdsong other big places in our community that are commuting and they are driving 30 to 45 minutes to come to work,” says Fields. “So we would like to see housing for those people as well, affordable housing.”

Mayor Wimbush says his main goal is to make sure everyone gets easy access to housing.

“The greatest thing after identifying them is coming up with a plan of execution in regards to affordable housing,” says May Wimbush. “We don’t want to get something that’s not specifically affordable for our citizens so it’s important and imperative that we know all factors.”

