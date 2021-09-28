National Voter Registration Day: Getting registered to vote in Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and getting people registered to vote is not only important for yourself, but also for your community.

National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 and is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. It was designed as a day for volunteers and organizations to hit the streets and reach people that are unregistered to vote.

For Georgia, several rules will change come next election season because of Gov. Brian Kemp signing a new voting bill into law in March. The bill bars counties from taking grant funding, place restrictions on weekend advanced voting and require additional identification for advance voting.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible to vote, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A legal resident of Georgia and of the county in which you wish to vote in

At least 17.5 years old to register and 18-years-old to vote

Not serving any sentence imposed by the conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

Registration Deadline

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 election is on Oct. 4. The deadline is always 30 days before the election. Mail-in registration must also be postmarked by the deadline in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Make sure to always bring a valid form of identification including your Georgia driver’s license or identification card, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government documents that show your name and address.

Where to Register and Local Elections Offices

There are several easy ways to get registered to vote. You can head over to Georgia.gov and get registered in four easy steps. Several nonprofit organizations, such as GoVote Georgia, also provide online voting registration.

If you rather register in person or may need additional assistance, just head down to your county’s election office. To find your location, click here.

To verify if you’re fully registered to vote, click here.

