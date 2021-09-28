Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

National Voter Registration Day: Getting registered to vote in Ga.

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day. (Source:WALB)
Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day. (Source:WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and getting people registered to vote is not only important for yourself, but also for your community.

National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 and is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. It was designed as a day for volunteers and organizations to hit the streets and reach people that are unregistered to vote.

For Georgia, several rules will change come next election season because of Gov. Brian Kemp signing a new voting bill into law in March. The bill bars counties from taking grant funding, place restrictions on weekend advanced voting and require additional identification for advance voting.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible to vote, you must be:

  • A citizen of the United States
  • A legal resident of Georgia and of the county in which you wish to vote in
  • At least 17.5 years old to register and 18-years-old to vote
  • Not serving any sentence imposed by the conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude
  • Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge
Registration Deadline

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 election is on Oct. 4. The deadline is always 30 days before the election. Mail-in registration must also be postmarked by the deadline in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Make sure to always bring a valid form of identification including your Georgia driver’s license or identification card, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government documents that show your name and address.

Where to Register and Local Elections Offices

There are several easy ways to get registered to vote. You can head over to Georgia.gov and get registered in four easy steps. Several nonprofit organizations, such as GoVote Georgia, also provide online voting registration.

If you rather register in person or may need additional assistance, just head down to your county’s election office. To find your location, click here.

To verify if you’re fully registered to vote, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus
Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue,...
Valdosta death investigation underway
Radium springs in May 2021
Climate change problem in South Georgia has silver lining

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Georgia, South Carolina governors tweet disdain at Biden’s new COVID vaccination plan
FILE - Absentee ballots in Chatham County.
Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a...
Ga. could get refugees — and how else Afghan collapse affects us here