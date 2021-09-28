More clouds and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Other than some passing clouds it remains quiet and dry across SGA. Thanks to high pressure this rather benign pattern continues through the week. At the same time summer wants to come back as highs rise into the low-mid 90s while lows hold in the mid 60s.

Still no rain in sight until next week. For now that’s only a slight chance. Long range forecast models suggest wetter conditions possible by next Friday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam has returned to a ferocious Category 4. Sam will continue to fluctuate in intensity as it tracks toward Bermuda later this week. Latest forecast There’s no threat to the U.S.

On the heels of Sam in the eastern Atlantic there are two areas of interest with a high probability of development in the coming days. Both bear watching!

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.