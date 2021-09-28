Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More clouds and warming up

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Other than some passing clouds it remains quiet and dry across SGA. Thanks to high pressure this rather benign pattern continues through the week. At the same time summer wants to come back as highs rise into the low-mid 90s while lows hold in the mid 60s.

Still no rain in sight until next week. For now that’s only a slight chance. Long range forecast models suggest wetter conditions possible by next Friday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam has returned to a ferocious Category 4. Sam will continue to fluctuate in intensity as it tracks toward Bermuda later this week. Latest forecast There’s no threat to the U.S.

On the heels of Sam in the eastern Atlantic there are two areas of interest with a high probability of development in the coming days. Both bear watching!

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd West
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus
Olivia Paige Warren has been reported missing.
Oconee Co. teen with Albany ties, boyfriend reported missing
Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue,...
Valdosta death investigation underway
A 163 point buck was taken by Billy Davis in 2011, but 'Splits' is over 180.
Worth Co. 13-pointer grosses mid 180s

Latest News

More clouds and gradually warming up
First Alert Weather Tuesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
An extended warm/dry stretch