Leesburg business offers free fall-risk screenings

FYZICAL staff working with a patient.
FYZICAL staff working with a patient.(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Falls are the leading cause of injury and injury-death of senior citizens in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Every second of every day, American adults ages 65 and older suffer a fall.

That’s why the FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers in Leesburg are offering free fall-risk screenings through the end of September.

A FYZICAL patient taking a balance test.
A FYZICAL patient taking a balance test.(WALB)

The screenings include a health history questionnaire followed by a series of exercises and activities to evaluate the patient’s balance, flexibility, strength and endurance.

”When you get my age, I’m just afraid that if I do fall and break a hip, what are your chances of healing and overcoming. It’s becoming terrible, so it’s a fear you have all the time when you get up,” said FYZICAL patient Bonnie Marsh.

Bonnie Marsh, a patient at FYZICAL
Bonnie Marsh, a patient at FYZICAL(WALB)

To schedule your free fall-risk screening at FYZICAL, just visit the website at fyzical.com.

