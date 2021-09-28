‘I will fight for him’: Mother continues to search for answers a year after her son was found dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A mother is still searching for answers after her son was found dead at the Cypress Cove pond in Chattahoochee, Florida.

Shaamontei Garrett, known to family and friends as ‘Jay’, was found dead on September 30, 2020. Almost a year after his death his family is still trying to learn what happened to him.

“I will fight for him. I’ve got to speak for him as long as I can,” said Katrina Williams, Garrett’s mother.

Garrett was reported missing on September 27 of last year. His mother says he was in Chattahoochee visiting family and friends.

His body was found three days later.

“I can’t see him even hurting anybody in any type of way. If you needed him he was there. He always was trying to look out for his brothers,” said Williams.

At the time, police classified the case as a death investigation and released no other details.

But Williams and her family believe there was foul play involved. She tells WCTV she has been in constant contact with Chattahoochee Police since last year.

“I call, like, twice a week just to get an update and it’s pretty much the same thing. So nobody’s been arrested or charged with my son’s death,” explained Williams.

Meanwhile, Garrett’s death has taken its toll on the family.

At the time of his death he had returned to school, cared for his grandmother, and had a bright future ahead of him.

“I want them to remember that my baby was loved by so many and it still hurts,” said Williams.

She says her biggest fear is that the case will go cold, but she says she won’t give up until she finds out what happened to her son.

“They keep saying time heals all wounds but I don’t think some wounds heal that fast,” she said.

WCTV did reach out to investigators with Chattahoochee PD, we are still waiting to hear back.

It’s still unclear if Garrett’s death has been ruled a homicide or if there is a person of interest that police are speaking with.

